Head to Head Analysis: United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) and Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG)

Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) and United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Golden Heaven Group and United Parks & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Heaven Group 0 0 0 0 N/A United Parks & Resorts 1 2 2 0 2.20

United Parks & Resorts has a consensus price target of $60.40, indicating a potential upside of 14.03%. Given United Parks & Resorts’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Parks & Resorts is more favorable than Golden Heaven Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.6% of Golden Heaven Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of United Parks & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Golden Heaven Group and United Parks & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Heaven Group N/A N/A N/A United Parks & Resorts 13.56% -72.46% 9.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Golden Heaven Group and United Parks & Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Heaven Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A United Parks & Resorts $1.73 billion 1.97 $234.20 million $3.63 14.59

United Parks & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Heaven Group.

Summary

United Parks & Resorts beats Golden Heaven Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Heaven Group

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the management and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities in China. Its parks offer a range of recreational experiences, including thrilling and family-friendly rides, water attractions, gourmet festivals, circus performances, and high-tech facilities. The company operates six amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities. Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. The company also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, the company operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania; and theme park in Chula Vista, California. It operates a portfolio of theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Sesame Place brand name. The company was formerly known as SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to United Parks & Resorts Inc. in February 2024. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

