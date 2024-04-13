Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HAYN. Noble Financial lowered shares of Haynes International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $60.66 on Thursday. Haynes International has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $60.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average of $53.32. The company has a market capitalization of $775.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). Haynes International had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $147.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Haynes International will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Haynes International by 188.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 6.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 12.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

