Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

HRMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.63.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $29.50 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $39.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.29). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $168.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 11,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $383,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 98,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 95.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

