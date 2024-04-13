Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Harmonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Harmonic Price Performance

HLIT opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.84. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $18.43.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.98 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 13.82%. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $1,291,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,582.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $1,291,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,582.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $285,968.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 181,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,122 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 9,636,809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,338 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Harmonic by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 5,649,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,825 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Harmonic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,257,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Harmonic by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,242 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Harmonic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,879,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

Featured Articles

