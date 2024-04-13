Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Raises Dividend to $0.79 Per Share

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.7906 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Hannover Rück’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Hannover Rück Trading Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $40.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.69. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $48.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments.

