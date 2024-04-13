Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Raises Dividend to $0.79 Per Share

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.7906 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Hannover Rück’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Hannover Rück Trading Down 1.2 %
OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $40.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.69. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $48.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
About Hannover Rück
