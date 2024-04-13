Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Shares Up 7.7%

Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. 21,114 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 72,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Hannan Metals Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.39 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

About Hannan Metals

Hannan Metals Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Ireland and Peru. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned the San Martin project covering an area of 65,600 hectares located to the northwest of Tarapoto, Peru.

