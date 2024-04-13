Halma (LON:HLMA) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Halma (LON:HLMA – Free Report) to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has GBX 2,650 ($33.54) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 2,425 ($30.69).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.
Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.
