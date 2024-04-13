Haleon (LON:HLN) PT Lowered to GBX 383

Haleon (LON:HLN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 390 ($4.94) to GBX 383 ($4.85) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of LON HLN opened at GBX 322.90 ($4.09) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 324.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 327.14. Haleon has a one year low of GBX 306.80 ($3.88) and a one year high of GBX 357.65 ($4.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,935.45.

Haleon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Haleon’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,454.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Haleon

In other Haleon news, insider Tobias Hestler sold 23,564 shares of Haleon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.16), for a total value of £77,525.56 ($98,121.20). 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

