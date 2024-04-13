Guild Esports (LON:GILD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Guild Esports Plc (LON:GILD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00), with a volume of 12934621 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

Guild Esports Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.27. The stock has a market cap of £1.66 million, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.55.

Guild Esports Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guild Esports Plc operates as a team organization and lifestyle brand that fields professional players in gaming competitions under the Guild banner worldwide. The company was formerly known as The Lords Esports plc and changed its name to Guild Esports Plc in April 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Esports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild Esports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.