Guild Esports (LON:GILD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Guild Esports Plc (LON:GILD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00), with a volume of 12934621 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).
Guild Esports Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.27. The stock has a market cap of £1.66 million, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.55.
Guild Esports Company Profile
Guild Esports Plc operates as a team organization and lifestyle brand that fields professional players in gaming competitions under the Guild banner worldwide. The company was formerly known as The Lords Esports plc and changed its name to Guild Esports Plc in April 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Guild Esports
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
Receive News & Ratings for Guild Esports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild Esports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.