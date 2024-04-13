Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives $31.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.44.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Shares of GO stock opened at $26.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.26. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.10.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $989.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.44 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.00%. On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $29,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 506,588 shares of company stock valued at $13,367,577 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 248.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Featured Stories

