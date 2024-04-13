Grin (GRIN) 1-Day Volume Hits $326,463.83

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0580 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $5.70 million and approximately $326,463.83 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,965.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $496.36 or 0.00740458 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.29 or 0.00122758 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008655 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00041370 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.29 or 0.00180933 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00039132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.34 or 0.00106420 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

