Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Receives $10.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

GDOT has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Green Dot from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Green Dot from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of GDOT opened at $8.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $422.64 million, a PE ratio of 61.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $21.37.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $361.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.14 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Dot news, insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $1,225,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,781.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $1,225,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,781.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $298,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 101,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,537.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 14,530 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

