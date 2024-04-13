Graypoint LLC Trims Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Graypoint LLC reduced its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP stock traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $535.83. The stock had a trading volume of 590,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,044. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $547.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $530.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $430.03 and a 52-week high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.58.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

