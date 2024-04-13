Graypoint LLC Sells 68 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Graypoint LLC lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,315 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.97.

View Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $5.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $622.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,959,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,349. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $601.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.34. The company has a market capitalization of $269.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.62 and a fifty-two week high of $639.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.