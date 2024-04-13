Graypoint LLC Sells 1,133 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,574,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,088 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,651,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,220,000 after acquiring an additional 314,511 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,188 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,298 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.20. 12,479,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,095,952. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.57. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

