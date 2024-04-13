Graypoint LLC Purchases New Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

SCHB traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $59.38. The company had a trading volume of 964,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,697. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day moving average of $55.18. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $61.18.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

