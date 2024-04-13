Graypoint LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Graypoint LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $490,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 683.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

IWV traded down $4.38 on Friday, hitting $291.95. 175,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,515. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.32. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $231.02 and a 12 month high of $300.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

