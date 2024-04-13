Graypoint LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BGT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 578,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 80,361 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 525,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 13.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 36,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 159.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 190,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 117,405 shares during the last quarter.

BGT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.82. 134,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,816. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $13.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

