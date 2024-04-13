Graypoint LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,189.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.57.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total transaction of $934,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,888,716.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,124,641. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ REGN traded down $15.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $904.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,050. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $957.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $888.71. The stock has a market cap of $99.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.80 and a 52 week high of $998.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

