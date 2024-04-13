Graypoint LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $1,600,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Linde by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN traded down $5.59 on Friday, hitting $447.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,976,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,283. The company has a market capitalization of $215.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $350.60 and a fifty-two week high of $477.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $450.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.72.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $456.79.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

