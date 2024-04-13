Graypoint LLC Acquires 519 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,860 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.37. The company had a trading volume of 23,423,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,634,200. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $156.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day moving average is $42.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

