Graypoint LLC Acquires 490 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $8.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $529.94. 940,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,351. The company’s 50 day moving average is $531.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.