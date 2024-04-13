Grand Wealth Management LLC Sells 24,166 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Grand Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,166 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up 6.2% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Grand Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $11,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

AVUS traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.77. The company had a trading volume of 224,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,418. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.66 and a 200-day moving average of $80.48. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $68.68 and a 1-year high of $89.65. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

