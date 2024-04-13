Grand Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 213,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 21,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV stock traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $106.90. The stock had a trading volume of 281,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,438. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $110.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.25.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

