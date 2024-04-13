Grand Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Grand Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Grand Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFSI. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Get Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.50. The company had a trading volume of 39,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,317. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $33.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.03.

About Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.