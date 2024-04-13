Grand Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Grand Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,385,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,597 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 37.9% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $69,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146,583,001 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,511,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808,548 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,146,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,197 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,005,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,170,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,873,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,466. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $32.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.