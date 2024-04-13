Grand Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,643 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Grand Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $424,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 478,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,034,000 after purchasing an additional 113,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,826,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,868,383. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.48. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2479 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

