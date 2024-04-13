Grand Wealth Management LLC Acquires 998 Shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB)

Grand Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,559,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 804,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,102,000 after buying an additional 130,636 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,887,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after buying an additional 71,494 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSB traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $51.12. 7,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,601. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $48.44 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.86.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

