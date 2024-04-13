Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Short Interest Update

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 413,100 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the March 15th total of 503,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $130.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.29. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $99.65 and a 52 week high of $144.94. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $278.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

Institutional Trading of Grand Canyon Education

In related news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $198,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,529,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,607.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 277,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,307,000 after purchasing an additional 261,125 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 410,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,244,000 after purchasing an additional 176,797 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,973,000 after purchasing an additional 170,956 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 824.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 173,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,928,000 after purchasing an additional 154,858 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Grand Canyon Education

About Grand Canyon Education

(Get Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.