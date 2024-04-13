Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $205,000 Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.5% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $155.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $365.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $163.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.57.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

