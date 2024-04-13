GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Receives $1.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.88.

A number of analysts recently commented on EAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GrafTech International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on GrafTech International in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on GrafTech International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EAF

GrafTech International Stock Up 5.3 %

GrafTech International stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $462.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.54. GrafTech International has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $5.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.20 million. GrafTech International had a negative net margin of 41.14% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GrafTech International will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrafTech International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 101.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.