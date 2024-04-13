Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,760,000 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the March 15th total of 5,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GMED. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BTIG Research raised shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

In other Globus Medical news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $550,574.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,613.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Globus Medical by 49.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,245,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $558,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732,959 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,537,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,053,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Globus Medical by 80.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,406,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $119,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 36.8% during the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,620,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $179,759,000 after purchasing an additional 974,693 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

NYSE GMED traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.67. 731,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,447. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $43.38 and a 1 year high of $62.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $616.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.21 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 124.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

