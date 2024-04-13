Globe Life’s (GL) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their hold rating on shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Globe Life from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Globe Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Globe Life from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Globe Life from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.44.

Globe Life stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.18. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $132.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GL. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Globe Life by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

