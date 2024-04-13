Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 132.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of EDOC opened at $8.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $48.99 million, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Company Profile

The Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of companies in the global health care industry with high exposure to telemedicine & digital health. EDOC was launched on Jul 29, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.