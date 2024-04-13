Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Down 41.9% in March

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Alternative Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ALTY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.24. 4,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,534. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Alternative Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $0.0672 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%.

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

