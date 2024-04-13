Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

Global Water Resources has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 88.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.2%.

Global Water Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $13.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $294.87 million, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $12.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 30.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 12,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Global Water Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

