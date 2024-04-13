Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Gladstone Land Stock Performance
Shares of LANDM opened at $24.08 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.84.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Land
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.