Gladstone Investment Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years. Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 86.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $13.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.97. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $14.96. The company has a market cap of $510.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 80.68%. The firm had revenue of $23.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 495.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 407,451 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $1,248,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the third quarter valued at $525,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 38,665 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the third quarter worth about $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.