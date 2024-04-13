Gladstone Capital Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Gladstone Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 45.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.4%.

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $22.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.39 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 63.05% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 230.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 10.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

