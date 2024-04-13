GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has $70.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Shares of GTLB opened at $57.07 on Friday. GitLab has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average of $57.59.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other GitLab news, insider Robin Schulman sold 1,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,908,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, insider Robin Schulman sold 1,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,908,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sundeep Bedi sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $527,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,758.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 893,342 shares of company stock worth $54,059,697. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in GitLab by 80.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in GitLab in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GitLab in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GitLab in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

