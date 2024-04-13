GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock Price Up 9.2%

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.78 and last traded at $33.86. 1,500,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 3,127,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GCT

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.25. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 2.26.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $244.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 1,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $35,207.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,148,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,178,792.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other GigaCloud Technology news, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 133,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $4,043,486.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,764,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,119,494.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Xinyan Hao sold 1,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $35,207.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,148,912 shares in the company, valued at $37,178,792.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 461,287 shares of company stock worth $13,340,395 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.