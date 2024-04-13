Georgia Healthcare Group PLC (GHG.L) (LON:GHG) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $70.80

Georgia Healthcare Group PLC (GHG.L) (LON:GHG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 70.80 ($0.90) and traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.85). Georgia Healthcare Group PLC (GHG.L) shares last traded at GBX 70.80 ($0.90), with a volume of 18,341 shares.

Georgia Healthcare Group PLC (GHG.L) Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 70.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 70.80.

Georgia Healthcare Group PLC (GHG.L) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Georgia Healthcare Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in Georgia. It operates through Healthcare Services, Pharma, and Medical Insurance segments. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 16 referral and specialty hospitals comprising 2,519 beds that offer secondary and tertiary level healthcare services; 21 community hospitals, including 495 beds providing basic outpatient and inpatient healthcare services; and 255 pharmacies under the GPC and Pharmadepot brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Georgia Healthcare Group PLC (GHG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Georgia Healthcare Group PLC (GHG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.