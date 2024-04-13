GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on GeoPark from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised GeoPark from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GeoPark presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of NYSE GPRK opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.24. GeoPark has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $12.06. The firm has a market cap of $543.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.30.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.54 million. GeoPark had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 79.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GeoPark will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is an increase from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in GeoPark by 58,291.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,475,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,993 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP raised its position in GeoPark by 344.7% in the third quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 1,791,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,418 shares during the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC raised its position in GeoPark by 15.0% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,211,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after purchasing an additional 157,586 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in GeoPark by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,118,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in GeoPark by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 217,993 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

