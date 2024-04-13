Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,730,000 shares, a growth of 107.7% from the March 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Genius Group Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN GNS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,020,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,888,780. Genius Group has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.48.

Get Genius Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genius Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 184,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of Genius Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Group

Genius Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides entrepreneur education system business development tools and management consultancy services to entrepreneurs and entrepreneur resorts. The company operates through two segments, Education and Campus. It develops comprehensive entrepreneurial education curriculum with a full suite of tools for student learning and faculty earning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.