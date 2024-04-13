Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.50

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.15), with a volume of 61006 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.75 ($0.15).

Gemfields Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £140.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,200.00 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 12.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 12.84.

Gemfields Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Gemfields Group’s payout ratio is currently -10,000.00%.

About Gemfields Group

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company operates in six segments: Kagem Mining Limited; Montepuez Ruby Mining Limitada; Development Assets; Fabergé; Corporate; and Other. It explores for emerald, beryl, ruby, corundum, gold, and allied minerals in Zambia, Mozambique, Ethiopia, and Madagascar.

