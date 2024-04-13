GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:GNT)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
GNT opened at $5.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.99. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $5.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.