GAIL (India) (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Trading Up 11.7%

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Free Report) shot up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.75. 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 650% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

GAIL (India) Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43.

About GAIL (India)



GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas processing and distribution company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission and marketing of natural gas to the power, fertilizer, industrial, automotive, petrochemicals, and domestic and commercial sectors.

Featured Stories

