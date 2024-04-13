G999 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $112.82 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $112.82 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00054754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00019287 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00008106 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00012879 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001070 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.