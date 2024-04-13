G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 106.04%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 28,600 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $132,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,113.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 31,605 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,180 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 154,946.2% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 100,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

