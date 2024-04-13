Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.66

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.66 and last traded at $21.04, with a volume of 37731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $621.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.58.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.61. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 58.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 48.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

